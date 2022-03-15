Mumbai swelters at 37.5° Celsius, temp to rise on Wed; IMD yellow alert for heatwave conditions in some areas

Mumbai swelters at 37.5° Celsius, temp to rise on Wed; IMD 'yellow alert' for heatwave conditions

By Pti

Mumbai, Mar 15: The India Meteorological Department issued an 'orange alert' (severe heatwave conditions in some parts) for Tuesday and a 'yellow alert' (heatwave conditions in isolated parts) for Wednesday.

The maximum temperature in Maharashtra's coastal region, including Mumbai, went up on Tuesday, amid the heatwave conditions, an IMD official said, adding that the mercury may rise further in Mumbai region on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain on a higher side in Mumbai, Raigad and Thane district on Wednesday. The Santacruz observatory in Mumbai recorded a temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday evening with a departure of 4.6 degrees, said a scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai.

"The dry winds from north-west region brought more dryness to Mumbai and adjoining regions. The severity has gone down from Monday," she said. "It has reduced humidity as well. The situation would ease out from Thursday onwards," she said. The IMD has predicted that the maximum temperature in Mumbai to remain around 40 degrees Celsius over the next two days. On Monday, suburban Santacruz recorded the maximum temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius, as per the MeT department.

In the wake of severe heatwave conditions prevailing in Mumbai and neighbouring districts, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to citizens to stay safe and hydrated and avoid going out in the afternoon. A person suffering from a heat stroke should immediately be taken to hospital, it said, and asked people to increase the intake of water and other healthy fluids. In view of the IMD's warning, the Mumbai civic body took to Twitter to inform citizens about the do's and don't and asked them to "stay hydrated and safe".

To minimise the impact during the heatwave and to prevent a serious ailment or death because of the heatstroke, the BMC also asked people to avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm. It suggested people carry water while going out in the afternoon. "Drink sufficient water and as often as possible, even if not thirsty," the BMC said and asked people to avoid strenuous activities when the outside temperature is high. It also asked citizens to avoid tea, coffee, soft drinks, high-protein and stale food and suggested that people use a hat or an umbrella and also use a damp cloth on the head, neck, face and limbs if they work outdoors.

The BMC also asked people to take ORS (oral rehydration salts) and homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water and buttermilk which help to re-hydrate the body. Use fans and take bath in cold water frequently, it said. "If a person faints or falls ill, he/she see a doctor immediately," it stated. The BMC also suggested that if a person suffers from sunstroke, he/she should lie in a cool place under a shade. Wipe with a wet cloth or wash the body frequently, and pour normal temperature water on the head, it said. The person should immediately be taken to the nearest health centre, it said. "The patient needs immediate hospitalisation, as heat strokes could be fatal," the civic body said. PTI