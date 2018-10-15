MJ Akbar files defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani

New Delhi, Oct 15: Union Minister MJ Akbar Monday filed a criminal defamation case in Delhi's Patiala House Court against journalist Priya Ramani, through his advocates Karanjawala & Co.

He had issued a statement denying allegations of sexual harassment against him and said had that he would take legal action.

MJ Akbar, who arrived from Nigeria, dodged calls for his resignation and said allegations of sexual harassment against him were "false, fabricated and deeply distressing".

MJ Akbar said, "Pertinent to remember Priya Ramani and Ghazala Wahab kept working with me even after these alleged incidents. It clearly establishes they had no apprehension and discomfort. The reason, why they remained silent for decades, is very apparent, as Ms Ramani has herself stated, I never did anything."

This is a big victory for the #metoo movement but it cannot and should not end here. Am glad #MJAkbar won’t be in the workplace any more but Akbar represents countless men who believe they can say and do whatever they want to women without any consequences. — Priya Ramani (@priyaramani) October 14, 2018

Hinting a political vendetta, he said "Why has this storm risen a few months before a general election? Is there an agenda? You be the judge. These false, baseless and wild allegations have caused irreparable damage to my reputation and goodwill."