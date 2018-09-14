Misuse of dowry laws causing social unrest says SC

New Delhi, Sep 14: The Supreme Court has modified its earlier order relating to Section 498 A of the Indian Penal Code that deals with dowry harassment.

The court removed the clause in the order that states complaints filed under Section 498 A by women harassed for dowry should be first vetted by a committee of certain respected members of a committee.

Modifying its earlier order and erasing role of NALSA and NGOs, the SC said that the courts are there to protect harassed husbands and their relatives, who are not remotely connected to matrimonial cruelty, by granting them anticipatory bail.

Also Read SC orders massive awareness programme for leprosy patients

The SC said though Section 498A of IPC was enacted to protect women from cruelty in matrimonial homes, its misuse to harass the other side too is causing social unrest.