  • search
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Harassed by a judge, wife writes to judge

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Mumbai, Aug 01: The wife of a sessions court judge in Maharashtra has written to the chief justice of the Bombay High Court complaining that her husband and in-laws were "harassing" her.

    After receiving the letter on July 29, Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog forwarded it to the registry of the high court for preliminary inquiry, the woman's lawyer said on Wednesday.

    File photo of Bombay High Court
    File photo of Bombay High Court

    In the letter, the 37-year-old woman has demanded an inquiry against her husband.

    She said she married the judge, presently posted at Baramati in Pune district, on May 8, 2007.

    "My husband and in-laws started harassing me and my family for dowry soon after my marriage. Even after giving them Rs five lakh, furniture and bearing the wedding expenses, my husband and his family later started demanding a car and 30 acres of agricultural land," the letter stated.

    After her father's death in 2008, her husband and in-laws started demanding that her father's land be transferred in the judge's name, she alleged.

    Bhima Koregaon: HC reserves orders on Navalkha's plea to quash FIR

    When she refused, her husband and his parents assaulted her and threw her out of the house, the woman claimed in the letter.

    She spent some time at her mother's house in Latur. After she moved into her husband's house, when he was posted at Akola, she was again forced to leave, the woman alleged.

    On July 4, 2012, she lodged a complaint against her husband and in-laws, apprehending threat to her life.

    The police, however, failed to take action and asked her to leave the husband and live with her mother, the woman alleged in the letter.

    She then filed an application at a family court in Akola seeking maintenance from the husband, the letter stated.

    "My husband is a serving judge and is still harassing me and my family for dowry," it added.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    bombay high court wife harassment husband dowry

    Story first published: Thursday, August 1, 2019, 8:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue