‘Ugly Girls Can Be Married Off:’ Sociology Textbook lists 'Merits of Dowry' sparks outrage on Twitter

New Delhi, Mar 04: A picture of a Sociology textbook listing the "merits and advantages" of the dowry system, has gone viral on various social media platform . This book which is meant for nursing students had sparked outrage on Twitter and it is said that it is written as per the Indian Nursing Council syllabus.

The text reads, that the "dowry is helpful in establishing new household" with furniture, appliances such as refrigerators and vehicles.

Listing the many merits of dowry, the book states that:

The practice is helpful in establishing new households with mattresses, television, furniture, and vehicles.

The second point justifies the practice by stating that girls get a share of parental property in dowry.

The third point says that an indirect advantage of the dowry system is that parents have now started educating their girls so that they have to give less dowry.

Lastly, the fourth point states that dowry system can help marry off 'ugly looking girls'.

After the tweet went viral, Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, tagged Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and asked him to remove such books from circulation.

Story first published: Monday, April 4, 2022, 17:15 [IST]