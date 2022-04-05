YouTube
    Centre told to act against book that lists merits of dowry

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 05: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday asked Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take remedial action over a book for nursing students listing the "merits and advantages" of the dowry system, news agency PTI reported.

    The 'Textbook of Sociology for Nurses' by TK Indrani, according to its cover, is written according to the Indian Nursing Council syllabus.

    Centre told to act against book that lists merits of dowry
    Representational Image

    The suggestion that getting a share of parental property in dowry is one of the "merits" of the regressive practice is under the heading "The Merits of Dowry".

    The NCW, in a statement, said the matter is of serious concern and the commission has taken cognisance of it.

    "It sends a very wrong message to students about the prevailing menace of 'dowry'. (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to intervene and to take remedial action in the matter," it mentioned.

    The chairperson has also written to Rajesh Bhushan, the Union health secretary, for initiating action in the matter to inform the NCW about it within a week.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 16:35 [IST]
