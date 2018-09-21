  • search

Army Major booked on dowry charge, domestic abuse

By Vikash Aiyappa
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 21: An Army major has been booked for allegedly subjecting his wife to domestic abuse and demanding dowry, the police said on Thursday.

    Army Major booked on dowry charge, domestic abuse
    Representational Image

    A case has been registered at the Palam village police station, they said.

    Also Read | In dowry law, anger, vendetta should not be taken advantage of: SC

    In her complaint, the major's wife alleged that he used to taunt and harass her on trivial issues.

    According to the complainant, when she questioned her husband's behaviour, he told her that he was getting offers from others who were ready to pay him more than Rs one crore as dowry.

    "A case has been registered and the matter is being probed," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Devender Arya said.

    The complainant alleged that on August 19, 2017, the major asked her to get at least Rs 25 lakh from her parents, failing which he would leave her.

    She alleged that she was beaten up when she refused to comply and her in-laws even advised her to commit suicide or get a divorce.

    The woman alleged in her complaint that the major even forced her to demand her share in her father's property.

    Also Read | Misuse of dowry laws causing social unrest says SC

    She said in her complaint that her in-laws used to regularly threaten her over the phone between August and September 2017 that they will kill her family members if she did not divorce the major.

    The victim has been living with her parents in southwest Delhi's Manglapuri village.

    She met the major, who was posted in Jaipur, in October 2016 when she went there on an official trip. Eventually, they fell in love and got married last year despite the objections of their families.

    Read more about:

    army major booked domestic violence police wife dowry

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue