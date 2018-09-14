  • search

SC orders massive awareness programme for leprosy patients

    New Delhi, Sep 14: The Supreme Court has ordered a massive awareness programme the curability of leprosy. The court said that the awareness of treatment free of cost for leprosy should be made.

    The court further directed that the national leprosy survey of 2010-11 should be published. An awareness that leprosy patients can go ahead and lead a normal life should be made, the court also said.

    Further the Bench said that there should be no discrimination or isolation of leprosy patients in treatment and also in school admissions. Leprosy patients should also be given BPL cards so that they can avail schemes. The Centre and states should provide the minimum sustenance scheme to leprosy patients, the court also said.

    Story first published: Friday, September 14, 2018, 10:51 [IST]
