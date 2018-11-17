UP: Man who killed his wife over dowry gets 10 years jail

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 17: A man, who killed his wife in 2013 over dowry, has been found guilty and a fast-track court sentenced a man to 10 years' imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, judge Balraj Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on Mithun after holding him guilty under IPC Section 304 A on Friday, reported PTI.

Mithun's father and mother were acquitted in the case due to lack of evidence.

According to the prosecution, Mithun's wife Pusha was burnt to death over dowry at their house in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh on July 31, 2013, nearly two years after their marriage.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs