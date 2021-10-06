Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti election results: Counting of votes under way

Mumbai schools reopening: Classes to begin for students from this date

Mumbai, Oct 5: The counting of votes in the byelections for the 84 Zilla Parishad (ZP) seats and 141 panchayat Samiti seats in the six ZPs of Dhule, Nandurbar, Akola, Washim, Nagpur, Palghar and 38 Panchayat Samitis under them in Maharashtra is currently underway.

In total, 367 candidates contested for seats in Zilla Parishads, and 555 for seats in Panchayat Samitis.

As per preliminary information, the average voter turnout of 63 per cent was recorded, it said.

"In Dhule, the voter turnout was 60 per cent, Nandurbar 65 per cent, Akola 63 per cent, Washim 65 per cent, Nagpur 60 per cent and Palghar 65 per cent," it said.

The voting for the bypolls started at 10 am and concluded at 6 pm.

The Supreme Court in March this year had read down the OBC quota in local bodies. As a result, seats in the 85 wards of these six ZPs and 144 wards in the Panchayat Samiti fell vacant. One of these seats from Dhule ZP, two seats from Shirpur Panchayat Samiti in Dhule, and one seat from Akkalkuwa Panchayat Samiti were declared elected unopposed.