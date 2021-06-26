Madhya Pradesh government withdraws 'Corona Curfew' on Sundays with immediate effect

Third wave of COVID-19 won’t be as lethal as second wave: Top medical body

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bhopal, June 26: In a recent development, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday announced that the lockdown on Sundays are being withdrawn with immediate effect. However, the chief minister said that night curfew will continue across the state.

The Chief Minister's Office, in a tweet said, "The coronavirus pandemic is under control in Madhya Pradesh. Not even one positive case has been reported in 35 districts and the active caseload stands below 1,000. The positivity rate has dropped to 0.06%. In this situation, it is not justified to impose a Corona Curfew on Sunday. So we are withdrawing it immediately. The night curfew will continue as before."

The new directive further said that shops can remain open on Sunday with proper COVID-19 protocols in place.

"Shops can reopen on Sundays with Covid protocols and Covid-appropriate behaviour. The work of making arrangements in hospitals for the third wave is going on continuously. Madhya Pradesh has again set a record in vaccination today. This campaign will continue continuously," the CMO said.

The Chief Minister appealed to citizens to continue to comply with appropriate behaviour as the pandemic is just under control but has not been completely eradicated.

"There is an appeal to all of you. The coronavirus pandemic is under control but not completely eradicated. So, don't be restless. Wear mask and follow Covid-compliant behavior," the CM said.

On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh reported eight Delta Plus strain of COVID-19 virus cases.

Story first published: Saturday, June 26, 2021, 20:22 [IST]