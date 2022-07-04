LeT terrorist Talib Hussain not a member of BJP: Ravinder Raina

India

oi-Prakash KL

Jammu, July 4: Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Monday clarified that the most wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Talib Hussain, who was apprehended from Reasi district on Sunday, is not a member of his party.

Speaking with news agency ANI, he said, "Talib Hussain is neither an active member of the BJP nor a primary member. There was a letter circular, on the basis of which it is believed that Sheikh Bashir, who is the President of BJP Minority Front of Jammu and Kashmir had appointed Talib Hussain on May 9."

The reports on Sunday had claimed that Hussain was the in charge of the IT and social media cell of the minority morcha in Jammu province. However, Raina called those reports fake."A couple of years ago, Talib Hussain along with with his three colleagues used to come to the BJP office as a media person. He had also interviewed me many times, he used to call himself a reporter for a YouTube channel named 'New Sehar India'," Raina said.

A political slugfest erupted between the BJP and the Congress in Jammu and Kashmir after he was nabbed by the police.

"As a journalist, Hussain clicked photos with us many times in the BJP office. Pakistan terror outfit wanted to target the head office of the BJP of Jammu and Kashmir. It has been done through the targeted medium and carried out such incidents," Ranasaid. "It is too soon to say more on this matter as the investigation is going on. Not only the BJP, but all the offices of other political parties need to be more alert now, he added.

As the news about villagers overpowering Talib Hussain Shah and handing him and his associate Faisal Ahmad Dar to the police surfaced, purported pictures of Shah with JK BJP chief Ravinder Raina and his participation in party functions emerged on social media.

This is a second incident within two days where it has been alleged that terror accused had links with the BJP. The two people arrested in Udaipur were alleged by Congress to have links with the saffron party.

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday had cited Facebook posts showing accused Riyaz Akhtari with local BJP leaders and sought to know whether the Centre had moved quickly to transfer the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) due to this reason.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, July 4, 2022, 17:02 [IST]