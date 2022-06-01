Gone But Not Forgotten: KK, Lata Di, Bappi Lahiri, Sidhu Moosewala, more iconic singers we lost in 2022

Singer KK no more: The voice best associated with Emraan Hashmi

KK complained of ‘Glare of lights’, ‘uneasiness’ during live concert; Autopsy to be conucted at SSKM hospital

KK dies at 53: Singer's family reaches CMRI hospital in Kolkata; body will be taken to Mumbai after autopsy

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jun 01: Family of well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, arrived in Kolkata. The singer passed away last night after a live performance in the city. He was brought to a hospital where he was declared dead. His body is kept at CMRI hospital from where it will be taken to SSKM hospital for autopsy.

KK had back-to-back shows in Kolkata. He had performed at Nazrul Mancha on Tuesday, hours before his death, and was scheduled to perform on Wednesday too, according to reports.

KK sang one of his iconic songs "Hum, rahen ya na rahen kal..." at Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha on Tuesday as he gave his last performance, hours before his death.

The audience waved their mobile phones with the flashlights on, as the singer put up a great performance.

The velvet voice, who represented the many tones of the Indian youth growing up in the 1990s and 2000s, was known for his varied discography which included romantic ballads like "Tadap Tadap", "Bas Ek Pal", "Aankhon Mein Teri", disco numbers "Koi Kahe", "It's The Time To Disco", and non-film tracks such as "Pal" and "Aapki Dua".

The singer, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, performed at a concert organised by a college at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour in the evening.

He was "feeling heavy" after reaching his hotel, and soon collapsed, officials said.

He was taken to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead around 10 pm, they said.

Doctors at the hospital said they suspected "cardiac arrest" to be the cause of the death.

As the news of his sudden death broke, condolences from contemporaries, associates from the film industry, and fans started pouring on social media.