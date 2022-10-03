Punjabi singer Alfaaz rushed to hospital after being 'attacked'; Honey Singh strongly reacts

Mohali, Oct 03: Punjabi singer Alfaaz also known as Amanjot Singh Panwar, was rushed to a private hospital in Mohali with injuries after he was allegedly attacked on Saturday night. The singer suffered multiple injuries after an altercation broke out between the singer, an eatery owner, and the suspect on the Landran-Banur Road in Mohali over money issues on the night of Saturday, October 1.

According to reports, the incident happened when the singer was coming out of the Pal Dhaba after having dinner with his three friends named Gurpreet, Teji, and Kuljit on Saturday night, when he was caught in an argument that Vicky, a former employee of the dhaba, was having with its owner.

Reportedly, Vicky requested Alfaaz to mediate and get the dhaba owner to settle his dues. When the singer refused to intervene Vicky attempted to run away with the owner's tempo and hit the 'Yaar Bathere' singer while reversing the vehicle.

The condition of famed Punjabi singer #Alfaaz, alias Amanjot Singh Panwar, brother of #YoYoHoneySingh, who got grievous injuries in a scuffle, is out of danger, doctors said on Monday. pic.twitter.com/EEGsLVF2nS — IANS (@ians_india) October 3, 2022

Vicky then managed to escape from the location but was later arrested by the Mohali Police. Police later registered a case against the culprit at the Sohna Police station.

Rapper Honey Singh took on Sunday night took to social media account to share health update about the singer. On his Instagram account he wrote ,"My brother @itsaslialfaaz has been attacked last night, Whoever planned this Mo*********er I won't let u go !! Take my words !! Everyone pls pray for him." However, he later deleted this post.

Hours after deleting it, Honey Singh shared another post, "Special thanx to Mohali police who caught the culprits who hit alfaaz with a tempo traveller on the road lastnite @itsaslialfaaz is now out of danger too."

For the unversed, Alfaaz, a Punjabi singer, is known for his super hit songs like 'Putt Jatt Da', 'Rickshaw', 'Gaddi' and many more.

