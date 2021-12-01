Vidarbha statehood: No proposal under consideration to carve out separate state out of Maha, Govt to Lok Sabha

In Parliament today: Questions on curbing fake news and coal shortage

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 01: The Parliament was stalled on Tuesday as Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President of India refused to stall the suspension of 12 MPs who had created a ruckus in the last session.

The VP said that he had no remorse on taking the decision with regard to the suspension of the 12 Rajya Sabha MPs. The session today would witness questions being asked to the ministers and they would range from advertising on OTT platforms and curbing fake news.

In the Lok Sabha today:

The government would be asked whether theadvertising industry regulator, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) proposes to set up a task force to monitor and regulate advertising on over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms such as Amazon, Netflix, etc.

On the coal shortage, the government would be asked if the attention has been drawn to the coal shortage being experienced by the thermal power plants in the country.

With regard to fake news, the minister would be asked whether the Government has any mechanism to identify and stop the spread of fake news on social media platforms, news channels and online portals. The government would also be asked to provide details of any mechanism that is in place.

In the Rajya Sabha today:

A series of reports would be tabled today in the Upper House of Parliament. One of them would be with regard to the twenty-sixth Report on 'Suspension of Telecom Services/Internet and its impact' relating to the Ministry of Communications (Department of Telecommunications).

The government will also move a Bill to provide for surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance of the specified dam for prevention of dam failure related disasters and to provide for institutional mechanism to ensure their safe functioning and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 8:25 [IST]