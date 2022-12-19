Opposition has complete lack of trust in Indian Army: Piyush Goyal

Decision taken with heavy heart, says Piyush Goyal on suspension of 19 MPs from RS

Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha walked out of the House today after the Chair rejected demands for a debate on Chinese incursion on the borders.

New Delhi, Dec 19: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday hit out at Opposition for blocking the ongoing winter session of parliament.

Addressing the media, Goyal said "In Rajya Sabha today we witnessed the frustration and complete lack of decorum from Opposition parties. Their frustration reached a level where they don't believe in any rules/regulations in the functioning of Parliament."

"Defence minister already made a detailed statement in Rajya Sabha, after which, we would've expected Opposition, particularly Cong to respect our Army, jawans at the border&their commitment towards the nation. Rahul Gandhi continues to cast aspersions on Army," he said.

"It shows their complete lack of in Army which is demoralising the armed force. It's in the best interest of the country that sensitive matters of security and to uphold democratic values and functioning of Parliament, Opposition should allow smooth functioning of Parliament," he added.

During the parliament session today, Congress and other parties kept insisting on their demand for suspension of business so the China issue could be taken up.

But the chair did not relent, leading to MPs of the Congress, Left, DMK and other parties staging a walkout.

Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar said disruptions of House proceedings were not sending good signals and that he has asked certain MPs to see him in his chamber over last week's disruptions.

In a suo motu statement in Lok Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh clarified that no Indian soldiers were injured or killed during the India-China LAC clashes which took place on 9th December.

The Indian Army bravely prevented the Chinese PLA's attempts to unilaterally change the status in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on December 9 and confronted it with firmness, Singh said.