Congress backs Tukde Tukde gang but doesn’t respect national icons like Veer Savarkar

Even Indira Gandhi had recognised Savarkar's contribution to the freedom struggle and described him as a 'remarkable son of India'.

New Delhi, Dec 20: Swatantryaveer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, fondly known as Veer Savarkar, is a national hero of the highest order. But when the Karnataka government unveiled his portrait on the first day of the Winter Session of the State Assembly, it was met with protests in a bid to dismiss the legacy of the Hindutva ideologue. And who were opposing? Well, the same people who were supporting the Tukde Tukde gang.

The portraits of seven Indian icons - Lingayat seer Basaveshwara, touch-bearer of independence movement Mohandas Gandhi, Swami Vivekanand, Subhash Chandra Bose, Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhai Patel and Vinayak Damodar Savarkar were unveiled in Belagavi just before the House proceedings began. But the Congress members objected to unveiling the portrait of Veer Savarkar inside the Assembly and staged a protest.

A background check of the protesters

The same Congress, which was backing the Tukde Tukde gang and, more dangerously, the terrorists who are trying to break the country, are now have objections when a veteran freedom fighter is being honoured.

It is worth mentioning here that Karnataka Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar had objected to calling the main accused in the Mangaluru blast case, Mohammed Shariq, a terrorist. Shariq was apparently influenced by videos of fugitive Zakir Naik, whose sessions were being addressed by top Congress leaders like Digvijay Singh eulogising the Islamic preacher.

Karnataka government unveils poster of Veer Savarkar in assembly: Congress stages protest

"Who are these terrorists? What action has been taken? Without investigation how can they just call someone a terrorist? If they had gone into detail, we would know. Was it a terrorist act like something that happened in Mumbai, Delhi and Pulwama?" Shivakumar had questioned.

The grand old party had come out in support of the so-called 'student activists' Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and terrorist Afzal Guru. Kanhaiya Kumar later joined the party.

Congress' sworn hatred for Savarkar

Party leader Rahul Gandhi has displayed his hatred towards Savarkar time and again. Only recently during his 'yatra', Gandhi said Savarkar might be an icon for the BJP and RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) but not for him. "He was jailed in Andaman for two-three years. He started writing mercy petitions," the Congress MP said, belittling the Hindutva icon.

The former Congress president is known for making such derogatory comments. He claimed that Savarkar wrote a book on himself with a different name and highlighted how brave he was. "He used to take pensions from the British, work for them and work against the Congress," Gandhi further claimed.

Congress must study its own past

But before opposing, the Congress party must introspect itself and see what Indira Gandhi had written in the praise of Veer Savarkar. Her letter dated 20th May 1980 was in response to a letter written by Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak secretary Pandit Bakhle wherein he had spoken about the plans to celebrate Savarkar's birth centenary.

The many times Indira Gandhi recognised the valiant efforts of Veer Savarkar

"I have received your letter of 8th May 1980. Veer Savarkar's daring defiance of the British Government has its own importance in the annals of our Freedom Movement. I wish success to the plans to celebrate the birth centenary of the remarkable son of India," Gandhi had written in her return reply.

The fact has been confirmed by none other than eminent historian and well-known author Vaibhav Purandare, who has written a book on Savarkar, "The true story of the father of Hindutva". He has said in his book that the letter written by Indira Gandhi was authentic.

Not just the letter, Indira Gandhi had also condoled the death of Savarkar in 1966. She also released a statement praising Savarkar as a revolutionary who had inspired many in the country, Purandare said.

No doubt, even Indira Gandhi had recognised the valiant efforts of the freedom fighter in getting independence for the country. So, it is time that Congress should look back and recognise the sacrifices of Veer Savarkar before it's too late.

