    Hole detected on Air India plane with 225 on board after it lands in US

    New Delhi, June 03: In a massive security breach, a crack was found in an Air India flight which landed in San Francisco, US, today after arriving from New Delhi. The flight carrying 225 passengers had crack on the bottom-right corner of the aircraft near one of the entry doors.

    Image tweeted by ANI

    "Boeing B777 aircraft, VT-ALH, arrived in San Francisco. During walk-around inspection on arrival, a small cut or a crack was found on the bottom right corner near the entry door of AI-183 flight," Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar told news agency ANI.

    There was no cabin de-pressurisation on the Delhi-SFO flight, one of the longest non-stops in the world in terms of distance flown.

    Air India is trying to get help from the local Aircraft Maintenance Repair (AMR) Agencies for the repair, he added.

    According to the reports, Air India has started an internal investigation into the incident.

    Sources told news agency ANI that "crew members of the aircraft are to be questioned regarding the massive safety lapse."

    Story first published: Monday, June 3, 2019, 21:46 [IST]
