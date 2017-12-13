Gujarat elections 2017: Hardik Patel denies having met Robert Vadra in secret

Patidar quota stir leader Hardik Patel on Wednesday dismissed reports claiming that he met Robert Vadra, Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law.

File Photo of Hardik Patel

Speaking to ANI, Patel said,''Now they are alleging I met Robert Vadra. All false.Tomorrow they can even claim I met Nawaz Sharif, then they will say I met Dawood Ibrahim.''

Earlier on Tuesday, Dinesh Bambhania claimed that the Patidar quota agitation leader met Robert Vadra. Bambhania also accused Patel of "misleading" the core members of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), which spearheaded the quota agitation, about his "secret meeting" with Gandhi at a five-star hotel here in October.

