'Was in Congress once, I know...': BJP's Hardik Patel confident of winning Cong bastion Viramgam

Ahmedabad

oi-Nitesh Jha

Ahmedabad, Nov 18: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Viramgam candidate Hardik Patel, who was once in the Congress, on Friday slammed Congress and said that Gujaratis would not listen to it in the assembly elections 2022 and they would never be accepted by the people of Gujarat.

The former Congress leader, who joined the BJP in June this year, said, "People of Gujarat don't want to listen to Congress. I was once in Congress, I know it. The Congress insulted Gujaratis all the time and questioned the state's pride. They will never be accepted by the people of Gujarat," he said in an interview with ANI.

Patel confident of his win

Hardik Patel also expressed confidence that he would win the Viramgam seat. The seat was earlier won by Congress in 2017 and 2012.

Hardik Patel said, "I've always achieved success by taking the difficult route. Congress may have been on this seat for 10 years, but this is my 'janmbhoomi', 'karmbhoomi' and 'matrabhoomi'. The people would want to accept me," ANI quoted him as saying.

He also added that he would work to turn the 10-year-long drought of development into greenery and implement PM Narendra Modi's policies.

'BJP to form government with more than 150 seats'

Hardik Patel also claimed that the BJP would form the government with a majority, with more than 150 seats.

"Alpesh Thakur and me will ensure the victory of our respective assembly constituency. (BJP) government is going to be formed with a majority, with more than 150 seats. We are here to contribute to this. Besides this, I represent the Patidar community, I have to take the whole community along, and I will work to live up to the responsibility given to me by the Bharatiya Janata Party."

The leader also spoke about the Patidar reservation agitation and said, "Patidar movement was the biggest issue in 2017. Whether it is the 10 per cent reservation or it is a matter of forming various commissions, in 2022, not only the Patidar community of Gujarat, but the entire society of Gujarat stood together with the Bharatiya Janata Party that time and trust has increased over the years."

Patel also said that Aam Admi Party only makes promises but does not fulfill them.

"Aam Aadmi Party only makes promises, does not fulfill them. It has to be fulfilled, there is a vision for any work, and that vision is needed."

Gujarat assembly polls to take place in two phases-December 1 and December 5. The counting of the votes will be held on December 8.

(With input from ANI)

Story first published: Friday, November 18, 2022, 15:10 [IST]