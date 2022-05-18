There will be small fights, but I am not quitting: Hardik Patel

More engrossed with mobile phone: What Hardik Patel said while quitting Congress

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 18: Hardik Patel on Wednesday announced that he has quit the Congress party. The move comes days after speculation about him resigning from the party.

Patel had in recent weeks made no attempt to hide his discontent with the party. He had said that his party lacks the seriousness and its only stand is to oppose whatever the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi did.

Whenever I met with the senior leadership, I always felt that leaders were not really interested in hearing about problems concerning the people of Gujarat but were more engrossed on what messages they had received on their mobile and other such trivial things," Patel said.

Today I courageously resign from the post of Congress Party and primary membership of the party. I am sure that my decision will be welcomed by all my colleagues and the people of Gujarat. I believe that after this step of mine, I will be able to work really positively for Gujarat in future, Hardik said in a tweet.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 11:48 [IST]