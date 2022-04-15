YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    There will be small fights, but I am not quitting: Hardik Patel

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Ahmedabad, Apr 15: Gujarat Congress leader, Hardik Patel has refuted allegations that he would be leaving the party before the assembly elections.

    There will be small fights, but I am not quitting: Hardik Patel

    There is a rumour that I am leaving the Congress. I do not know who is speaking this, Patel said. Patel also said that he has given his 100 per cent to the Congress till date and will continue to do so. There will be small fights and blame games within the party, but we have to work together to make Gujarat a better place, Patel who joined the Congress in March 2019 said at an event in Surat.

    He however said that if speaking the truth is a crime, consider me guilty. The people of Gujarat have expectations from us and we need to stand up for them, he added.

    The comments come two days after he had slammed Congress leaders in the state for harassing and ignoring him in the run up to the elections scheduled for later this year.

    Hardik Patel
    Know all about
    Hardik Patel

    In the 2017 assembly elections the Congress won 77 of the 182 seats in the Gujarat assembly. The party had bagged only 16 seats in the 2012 elections.

    More HARDIK PATEL News  

    Read more about:

    hardik patel gujarat assembly elections 2022

    Story first published: Friday, April 15, 2022, 12:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 15, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X