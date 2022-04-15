There will be small fights, but I am not quitting: Hardik Patel

Ahmedabad, Apr 15: Gujarat Congress leader, Hardik Patel has refuted allegations that he would be leaving the party before the assembly elections.

There is a rumour that I am leaving the Congress. I do not know who is speaking this, Patel said. Patel also said that he has given his 100 per cent to the Congress till date and will continue to do so. There will be small fights and blame games within the party, but we have to work together to make Gujarat a better place, Patel who joined the Congress in March 2019 said at an event in Surat.

He however said that if speaking the truth is a crime, consider me guilty. The people of Gujarat have expectations from us and we need to stand up for them, he added.

The comments come two days after he had slammed Congress leaders in the state for harassing and ignoring him in the run up to the elections scheduled for later this year.

In the 2017 assembly elections the Congress won 77 of the 182 seats in the Gujarat assembly. The party had bagged only 16 seats in the 2012 elections.

