Hardik Patel, face of 2015 Patidar quota movement, untraceable since arrest on Jan 18, claims wife

Gujarat Cong didn't give me any work in local body polls; even opinion not sought: Hardik Patel

Gujarat: Congress leader Hardik Patel's father dies of COVID-19

India

pti-Deepika S

Ahmedabad, May 09: Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel's father died on Sunday at a hospital in Ahmedabad where he was beingundergoing treatment for COVID-19, a party leader said.

Later, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani spoke to Patel over phone and conveyed his condolences, a government release said.

"Hardik Patel's father Bharat Patel died on Sunday morning at the city's UN Mehta Hospital where he was getting treated for coronavirus," the Indian Youth Congress' state unit vice president Nikhil Savani said.