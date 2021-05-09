YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    hardik patel coronavirus gujarat

    Gujarat: Congress leader Hardik Patel's father dies of COVID-19

    By
    |

    Ahmedabad, May 09: Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel's father died on Sunday at a hospital in Ahmedabad where he was beingundergoing treatment for COVID-19, a party leader said.

    Later, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani spoke to Patel over phone and conveyed his condolences, a government release said.

    Hardik Patel
    Hardik Patel

    "Hardik Patel's father Bharat Patel died on Sunday morning at the city's UN Mehta Hospital where he was getting treated for coronavirus," the Indian Youth Congress' state unit vice president Nikhil Savani said.

    MORE hardik patel NEWS

    Read more about:

    hardik patel coronavirus gujarat

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X