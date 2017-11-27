Gujarat Congress spokesperson resigns: Party in trouble ahead of Assembly elections?

Gandhinagar, Nov 27: The opposition Congress seems to be facing the heat of the Gujarat Assembly elections as one of the party's important leaders resigned on Sunday.

"Gujarat Congress spokesperson Rekhaben Chaudhary resigned from the party," reported ANI.

Chaudhary tendered her resignation as primary member of the party, spokesperson and all other posts. The resignation comes a few days before the Assembly elections.

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Rekhaben Chaudhary resigned from the party (File pic) pic.twitter.com/fB2uNhr9RY — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2017

It is still not clear why Chaudhary has resigned from the Congress. Sources say she was unhappy over ticket distribution and the way the local leaders are being relegated to the background by the Congress high command ahead of the polls.

Political pundits say the resignation is a sign of tension within the Congress which is trying to give a tough fight to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming elections.

The Assembly polls in Gujarat are scheduled on December 9 and 14. The counting of votes will take place on December 18, as stated by the Election Commission (EC) earlier.

In fact, just a few days ago, on November 22, senior BJP leader and former MP Kanjibhai Patel resigned from the party along with his son, Sunil Patel.

There were reports that the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Bharatsinh Solanki also resigned from his party a few days ago. However, Solanki clarified that his resignation letter doing the rounds on social media is a fake one.

On Sunday night, the Congress released its third list of 76 candidates for the second phase of the Gujarat polls-t-he filing of nominations for which ends on Monday.

The party has earlier announced the names of 86 candidates in two phases. The Congress, however, could not finalise the names of its candidates in 20 more seats.

The Congress, which is trying its best to dislodge the BJP government in Gujarat, has to prove its mettle in 182 seats, the polling for which will take place in two phases. The BJP is in power in the state for the last 22 years.

Many experts and exit poll reports say the Congress is unlikely to win the elections in Gujarat, the home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

OneIndia