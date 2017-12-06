Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: Congress has done ‘great injustice’ to Ambedkar, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday address three election rallies at Dhandhuka, Dahod and Netrang in poll-bound Gujarat.

As per reports, the star campaigner of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Prime Minister Modi, will address election rallies in these regions.

Speaking at the day's first rally in Dhandhuka, PM Modi invoked Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. "I paid tributes to him in Parliament this morning, before coming to Gujarat," he said.

"One family has done greatest injustice to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and Sardar Patel. When Pandit Nehru's influence on the Congress was complete, the Congress ensured that Dr. Ambedkar found it tough to join the Constituent Assembly," the PM added.

"Congress did not think of conferring the Bharat Ratna on Dr. Ambedkar," PM Modi said.

The PM also said that Ambedkar was passionate about ensuring proper irrigation facilities to every part of India. "BJP in Gujarat has ended the 'Tanker Raj.' Tanker business was firmly in the hands of Congress leaders and their families," Modi added.

BJP government in Gujarat ended the frequent curfews that used to happen in the state earlier and worked towards providing electricity.

"There are some words that the youth of Gujarat do not even know. One such word is curfew. Law and order situation has improved tremendously under the BJP governments over the last two decades," Modi said.

PM Modi's Surat rally, which was earlier scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed by a day.

A day earlier, many rallies and meetings in the poll-bound state were cancelled due to bad weather conditions.

Cyclone Ockhi was expected to make landfall near the state capital Surat by Tuesday midnight; however, it gradually weakened.

Ahmedabad - Cyclone Ockhi is gradually weakening into a depression and may not hit the Gujarat coast near Surat as predicted earlier, the Meteorological Centre said here on Tuesday night.

BJP President Amit Shah's poll rallies scheduled in Rajula town of Amreli and Mahuva and Shihor of Bhavnagar district were cancelled.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, too, cancelled three rallies in Morbi, Dhrangadhra and Surendranagar due to the impending cyclone.

On Tuesday, the BJP called off the press conferences of Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanat in the state capital due to Cyclone Ockhi.

