    Gudi Padwa 2021: Best wishes, quotes, SMS, messages for Friends, Family, Whatsapp, status

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 12: Maharashtrian New Year Day is referred as Gudi Padwa 2021 which marks the beginning of new Shaka Samvat for Marathi and Konkani people.

    Gudi Padwa 2021: Best wishes, quotes, SMS, messages for Friends, Family, Whatsapp, status

    As per the Hindu calendar, the auspicious day falls during Chaitra Pratipada Tithi, Shukla Paksha. People rise early on Gudi Padwa day, take a bath, make all the arrangements and assemble the Gudi. One may hoist the Gudi during Abhijeet Muhurat, which will be between 11:56 AM to 12:47 PM.

    For those wishing their loved ones Gudi Padwa 2021, here is something to help you out:

    On this auspicious occasions of Gudi Padwa may you be endowed with Happiness, Health & Wealth. Happy Gudi Padwa!

    Wishing you countless joy, wealth, prosperity this season.

    Happy Gudi Padwa 2021!

    Wishing you a bright and colorful Gudi Padwa!

    May the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa bring you millions of joys and good health. Happy Gudi Padwa!

    Celebrate the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa amidst fanfare and religious favor. May the day bestow on you and your family members. My best wishes with you. Gudi Padwa 2021

    May your heart is filled with happiness and home with harmony.... Best wishes on Gudi Padwa to my loving family. Happy Gudi Padwa 2021

    Gudi Padwa Is Finally Here An Important Day for You and Me I Pray for Your Good Will and Health. May You Be Blessed Till Eternity. Happy Guddi Pawa 2021!

    Story first published: Monday, April 12, 2021, 17:09 [IST]
