What is the story of Dulla Bhatti linked to Lohri celebrations?

    Dulla Bhatti is regarded as a hero and every year at the festival of Lohri, his story is narrated in the memory of the Rajput leader.

    New Delhi, Jan 12: Lohri, a Punjabi festival, celebrated to mark the end of peak winter, falls on January 13 each year.

    People get together with community members and light bonfires to give a warm welcome to the longer and warmer days on this day.

    According to some beliefs, Lohri is considered to be Holika's sister who, along with Bhakt Prahlad, survived the fire while other beliefs also say that the festival was named after Loi, the name of saint Kabir's wife. That is why people ignite a bonfire to mark Lohri celebration every year.

    But did you know the celebration of Lohri festival is linked to the historical character of Dulla Bhatti?

    Yes, Dulla Bhatti was a Rajput Muslim, who supposedly came from the Punjab region and led a revolt against Mughal rule during the reign of Akbar.

    According to the legend, Mughal ruler Humayun murdered his father Farid Khan, and grandfather Sandal Bhatti four months before Dulla was born.

    The skins of both were stuffed with wheat hay and hanged outside the village of Bharwa in order to instill fear in the hearts of rebels. They were murdered because they opposed paying taxes to the Mughals.

    The skins of both were packed with wheat hay and hung outside the village of Bharwa, to scare the rebels.

    To avenge the deaths, Dullah Bhatti became the Robinhood of that era. He used to loot goods from Akbar's zamindars and distribute it to the poor and needy.

    Akbar viewed him as a dacoit by Akbar. Dullah is best known for rescuing women, who were taken forcibly to be sold in slave markets. He then arranged their marriages to boys of the village, and provided them the stolen money.

    Amongst rescued girls were Sundri and Mundri, who have now come to be associated with Punjab's folklore, Sunder Mundriye.

    According to the folklore, Dulla Bhatti was so powerful Akbar's army of 12 thousand could not catch him, so in 1599, he was caught treacherously during fight and then he was hanged.

    So, on the day of Lohri festival, people remember Dullah Bhatti and his sacrifices.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 15:57 [IST]
