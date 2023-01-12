Lohri 2023: Is it on January 13 or 14 this year

By Anuj Cariappa

The Lohri festival is celebrated widely in the states of Punjab and Haryana during which they pray for a good crop in the coming year while also thanking the Sun and Fire Gods

New Delhi, Jan 12: The auspicious festival of Lohri is celebrated by many members of the Hindu and Sikh community in Haryana and Punjab. The festival is also known as Lohadi or Lal Loi and falls a day before Makar Sankranti.

Will Lohri 2023 be celebrated on January 13 or 14?

This year there is some amount of confusion on whether the festival of Lohri would fall on January 13 or 12 2023.

The Drik Panchang says that the festival of Lohri falls this year on Saturday, January 14. This would mean that Makar Sankranti will be celebrated January 15, Sunday.

Lohri Sankranti tithi will be at 8:57 pm, and the Brahma Muhurta will last from 5:27 to 6:21 am, this year.

How is Lohri celebrated:

On this day people light a fire outside their homes or in open spaces with wood and cow dung cakes. People offer sesame seeds, jaggery, gajak, peanuts and repaid to the lit bonfire while performing a Parikrama around it. The people also harvest crops and offer the bhog made using the same to the fire.

Why is Lohri celebrated:

Lohri is a festival relating to sowing and harvesting of crops. After Makar Sankranti, the nights get shorter and the days get longer. It also celebrates the arrival warmer weather. The bonfire lit during the celebrations represent the same.

People worship the new crop, light an ire and express their gratitude to the Surya Devata or Sun God and Agni Devata or Fire God.They wish for a good crop in the coming year. The devotees also offer bhog made out of the harvested crop, rewadi, groundnut, jaggery, gajak, and peanuts to the bonfire. While dancing to the beats of dhol, the people also go around the bonfire and sing traditional songs.

Story first published: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 8:36 [IST]