    From IPL to CoWin: What Indians searched for most on Google in 2021

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 09: Google has announced the Year in Search 2021 results. The list reveals what Indians searched for most in the year 2021.

    From IPL to CoWin: What Indians searched for most on Google in 2021

    IPL and CoWin topped the searches and when it came to looking for places or services, it was the COVID-19 vaccine near me. In the How to list, it was how to register for COVID-19 vaccine. Let us take a look at the top Google Searches for 2021.

    Top 10 searches by Indians in all categories:

    • Indian Premier League (IPL)
    • CoWIN
    • ICC T20 World Cup
    • Euro Cup
    • Tokyo Olympics
    • COVID vaccine
    • Free Fire redeem code
    • Copa America
    • Neeraj Chopra
    • Aryan Khan

    Top searches for place for services under Near Me:

    • COVID vaccine near me
    • COVID test near me
    • Food delivery near me
    • Oxygen cylinder near me
    • Covid hospital near me
    • Tiffin service near me
    • CT scan near me
    • Takeout restaurants near me
    • Fastag near me
    • Driving school near me

    Top searches on How To category:

    • How to register for COVID vaccine
    • How to download vaccination certificate
    • How to increase oxygen level
    • How to link PAN with AADHAAR
    • How to make oxygen at home
    • How to buy dogecoin in india
    • How to make banana bread
    • How to check IPO allotment status
    • How to invest in bitcoin
    • How to calculate percentage of marks

    Top searches under What is category:

    • What is black fungus
    • What is the factorial of hundred
    • What is Taliban
    • What is happening in Afghanistan
    • What is remdesivir
    • What is the square root of 4
    • What is steroid
    • What is toolkit
    • What is Squid Game
    • What is delta plus variant

    Story first published: Thursday, December 9, 2021, 10:33 [IST]
    X