From IPL to CoWin: What Indians searched for most on Google in 2021

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 09: Google has announced the Year in Search 2021 results. The list reveals what Indians searched for most in the year 2021.

IPL and CoWin topped the searches and when it came to looking for places or services, it was the COVID-19 vaccine near me. In the How to list, it was how to register for COVID-19 vaccine. Let us take a look at the top Google Searches for 2021.

Top 10 searches by Indians in all categories:

Indian Premier League (IPL)

CoWIN

ICC T20 World Cup

Euro Cup

Tokyo Olympics

COVID vaccine

Free Fire redeem code

Copa America

Neeraj Chopra

Aryan Khan

Top searches for place for services under Near Me:

COVID vaccine near me

COVID test near me

Food delivery near me

Oxygen cylinder near me

Covid hospital near me

Tiffin service near me

CT scan near me

Takeout restaurants near me

Fastag near me

Driving school near me

Top searches on How To category:

How to register for COVID vaccine

How to download vaccination certificate

How to increase oxygen level

How to link PAN with AADHAAR

How to make oxygen at home

How to buy dogecoin in india

How to make banana bread

How to check IPO allotment status

How to invest in bitcoin

How to calculate percentage of marks

Top searches under What is category:

What is black fungus

What is the factorial of hundred

What is Taliban

What is happening in Afghanistan

What is remdesivir

What is the square root of 4

What is steroid

What is toolkit

What is Squid Game

What is delta plus variant

Story first published: Thursday, December 9, 2021, 10:33 [IST]