From IPL to CoWin: What Indians searched for most on Google in 2021
New Delhi, Dec 09: Google has announced the Year in Search 2021 results. The list reveals what Indians searched for most in the year 2021.
IPL and CoWin topped the searches and when it came to looking for places or services, it was the COVID-19 vaccine near me. In the How to list, it was how to register for COVID-19 vaccine. Let us take a look at the top Google Searches for 2021.
Top 10 searches by Indians in all categories:
- Indian Premier League (IPL)
- CoWIN
- ICC T20 World Cup
- Euro Cup
- Tokyo Olympics
- COVID vaccine
- Free Fire redeem code
- Copa America
- Neeraj Chopra
- Aryan Khan
Top searches for place for services under Near Me:
- COVID vaccine near me
- COVID test near me
- Food delivery near me
- Oxygen cylinder near me
- Covid hospital near me
- Tiffin service near me
- CT scan near me
- Takeout restaurants near me
- Fastag near me
- Driving school near me
Top searches on How To category:
- How to register for COVID vaccine
- How to download vaccination certificate
- How to increase oxygen level
- How to link PAN with AADHAAR
- How to make oxygen at home
- How to buy dogecoin in india
- How to make banana bread
- How to check IPO allotment status
- How to invest in bitcoin
- How to calculate percentage of marks
Top searches under What is category:
- What is black fungus
- What is the factorial of hundred
- What is Taliban
- What is happening in Afghanistan
- What is remdesivir
- What is the square root of 4
- What is steroid
- What is toolkit
- What is Squid Game
- What is delta plus variant
Story first published: Thursday, December 9, 2021, 10:33 [IST]