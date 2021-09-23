Foreign policy not just about embracing: Congress to Modi, urges to raise issues of Indian interest in US

New Delhi, Sep 23: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi left to the US for a three-day trip, the Congress urged Modi to raise the issues of Indian interest as he meets US President Joe Biden and deputy Kamal Harris, attend Quad summit and address the UN General Assembly in New York.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said that the country's foreign policy has been reduced to a mere photo opportunity under Modi's leadership as the country is no longer at the deciding table on key issues. "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's foreign policy has been reduced to a mere photo opportunity and which is why, India which was at the deciding table on every major issue," she said.

She said that Modi has gone to the US as the Prime Minister and not as a BJP leader. So, he should raise Indian concerns globally.

Taking potshots at Modi's ability to give a personal touch to the foreign policy, she stated, "Foreign policy is not just about embracing. Diplomacy or foreign policy is all about keeping India's interests on high priority. But, be it Afghanistan, Russia, China or America, talks are not held while keeping India's interests in the forefront,"

The Congress leader claimed that important decisions were made earlier with India's partnership, but the country's opinions are not sought now. "Our best wishes to Modi ji for a successful tour, but we will also ask him how he was putting forth issues of India's interests," she said.

Modi is on his seventh visit to the United States. Apart from meeting the US President and Vice President, he will be interacting with global CEOs, including the heads of Qualcomm and Adobe.

