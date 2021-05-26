12 opposition parties extend support to farmers protest call on May 26; urge Centre to hold talks with farmers

Farmers' Protest: Tamil Nadu Assembly will pass resolution against 3 farm laws, says CM MK Stalin

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Chennai, May 26: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said that the state government will bring a resolution in the Assembly asking the Union government to withdraw the three farm laws.

The three farm laws brought in by the government are Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

COVID-19 cases: Decline trend maintained as India records 2.08 lakh new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

In a statement, CM Stalin recalled his party poll promise of passing a resolution asking the Union government to withdraw the three farm laws and pass necessary law for that.

Tamil Nadu CM said that six months have passed since the farmers are agitating against the three farm laws passed by the Union government.

The DMK President Stalin also said it is a worrying factor that the Union government has not tried to have a constructive dialogue with the farmers to resolve the issue nor it has taken steps to revoke the three farm laws.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 11:29 [IST]