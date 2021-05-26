Delhi records 1,491 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate falls below 2%

Chandra Grahan in India: Date, Time & City to watch first lunar eclipse of 2021

New Delhi, May 26: Delhi recorded 1,491 fresh coronavirus cases and 130 fatalities on Wednesday, while the positivity rate declined to 1.93 per cent, according to the daily health bulletin.

This is the fourth day in a row when the daily cases in the national capital have remained below 2,000.

"Positivity down to 1.93% and total positive cases come down to 1491. These are lowest numbers in last 2 months. We still need to take all precautions and follow covid appropriate behaviour," Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted.

The national capital had recorded 1,568 cases and 156 fatalities on Tuesday, while the positivity rate came down marginally to 2.14 per cent.

According to the latest health bulletin, the 130 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 23,695.

On Monday, the national capital had recorded 1,550 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 207 fatalities and the positivity rate was 2.52 per cent.

On Sunday, 1,649 cases and 189 deaths were recorded, while the positivity rate had dipped to 2.42 per cent.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 16:57 [IST]