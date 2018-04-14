Delhi: LG Anil Baijal inspects Anand Vihar ISBT area

New Delhi, Apr 14: Delhi Lt Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Saturday suggested that RFID technology be used on vehicles regularly plying through the Anand Vihar ISBT area to reduce stoppage time at entry and exit toll counters.

Baijal was in the area to inspect traffic management, parking, encroachment and sanitation issues. Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) uses electromagnetic fields to automatically identify and track tags attached to objects, such as vehicles.

"He also advised the PWD (Public Works Department) to look into the demands related to re-engineering of roads and flyovers for better traffic movement at the earliest," a release by the L-G's office said.

"Besides, he also directed the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) to remove all encroachments near the entry point of the area and on footpaths to facilitate easy movement of pedestrians," it said.

The L-G's visit started with the inspection of the Anand Vihar Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring stations, the release said. Delhi Pollution Control Committee officials explained the working of the system and trend of different pollutants across different times of the day, it said.

PTI

