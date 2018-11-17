Congress president seeks report on rebellion of the Congress leaders against official nominations

New Delhi, Nov 17: The Congress that is already facing infighting in Rajasthan between the two senior Congress leaders, announcement of the first list of candidates has exposed many other fault lines in the party causing rebellion. The party is trying to quell these rebellion but it may harm the chances of the party at such a time when elections are coming closure by the day.

Former Jaipur mayor Jyoti Khandelwal has resigned from all posts of the party after she was denied ticket. Two-time party candidate from Vidyadhar Nagar Vikram Singh also rebelled against the party for being denied ticket again. Khandelwal was claiming ticket from Kishanpole from where Congress fielded Ameen Kagdi once again who had lost last election. Supporters of Vikram Singh are protesting and shouting slogan against the party decision. He lost election from their twice and it is likely that he might contest election as an independent candidate.

There are also reports of rebellion in over a dozens of seat in the state against Congress nominations. Former Parliamentary secretary Brahmadev Kumawat is also planning to field as an independent candidate from Masuda seat in Ajmer from where he is denied ticket. The Congress has given ticket to Rajesh Parikh in place of him. Similarly Sunita Bhati plans to contest election against the Congress nominee from Jaisalmer Ruparam Dhande after he was given ticket once again who had lost last election by a small margin. Sunita has indicated resigning from the Congress' primary membership.

The Congress has made Manjula Rote candidate from Chaurasi seat of Dungarpur while another contender Mahendra Barjod is opposing this publicly. Mahendra is chief of Chikhli Panchayat Samiti and he convened a meeting of his supporters. Anil Dangi's candidature from Bhilwara is being opposed by the Congress workers themselves. But another contender Om Prakash Naraniwal indicated contesting as independent candidate.

Congress workers protested outside the residence of Shiv Dayal Meena against candidature of Prithviraj Meena from Todabhim, who had contested twice as a rebel candidate against Congress' official candidate. Congress workers asked Shiv Dayal Meena to contest as independent. Supporters of Lakshman Meena demonstrating outside the Congress office for denying him ticket from Bassi.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has sought reports on resentment caused after ticket distribution and taking a tough stand to sought a report on this which will be discussed in the meeting in Delhi as supporters of Pankaj Mehta in Kota and Nandbana ransacked the Congress office.