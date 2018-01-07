BJP announces candidates for Lok Sabha bypolls

Announcing candidates for bypolls in Lok Sabha seats, the BJP on Sunday said Jaswant Singh Yadav will stand in Alwar and Ramswarup Lamba will stand in Ajmer in Rajasthan.

Yadav is a minister in the Rajasthan government. Lamba is the son of former Union minister Sanwar Lal Jat.

The bypolls will be held on January 29. They had to be conducted as the parliamentarians in these constituencies, Sanwar Lal Jat from Ajmer and Mahant Chandnath from Alwar seat - both BJP members - had died last year.

Shakti Singh Hada and Manju Basu will be the party's candidates for the bypolls in Mandalgarh and Noapara constituencies in Rajasthan and West Bengal, respectively.

PTI