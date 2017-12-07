Assess atmospheric pollution before match, not just rain and poor light: IMA to BCCI

Sri Lankan players wear anti-pollution masks on the field as the air quality deteriorates during the second day of their third test cricket match against India in New Delhi.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) suggested BCCI to consider atmospheric pollution in the assessing criteria for a cricket match to be held.

In a letter addressed to BCCI, IMA wrote that air pollution also reduces the performance of the athletes. "In a situation where milliseconds and millimetres often determine the success of athletes, air pollution can be an important factor in affecting their performance," stated the letter.

Rain and poor light are taken into consideration while determining suitable playing conditions, hence IMA suggested that ''atmospheric pollution should now also be included in the assessing criteria for a match''.

IMA regretted the recent cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Delhi played under conditions of high levels of air pollution.

The third test match between India and Sri Lanka played at Delhi's Ferozshah Kotla ground grabbed attention as Sri Lankan player wore masks to avoid inhaling polluted air. Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal and Indian bowler Mohammad Shami vomited on the field before walking off as Delhi's notorious smog continued to plague the third test.

OneIndia News