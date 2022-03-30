YouTube
    7th Pay Commission: 3% DA hike for CG employees says Cabinet

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 30: The Centre has increased the Dearness Allowance for Central Government employees under the 7th Pay Commission by 3 per cent. The decision was taken today by the Union Cabinet and will come into effect starting January 1 2022.

    7th Pay Commission: 3% DA hike for CG employees, decision likely today

    It may be recalled that the decision was halted for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In July last year the Centre hiked the DA and Dearness Relief for CG employees to 28 per cent from 17 per cent.

    It was again increased October 2021 when there was a hike of 3 per cent. With the last hike the DA for the CG employees rose to 31 per cent which was effective from July 2021.

    7th pay commission dearness allowance

