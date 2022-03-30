7th Pay Commission: After DA hike, HRA likely to go up

7th Pay Commission: 3% DA hike for CG employees says Cabinet

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 30: The Centre has increased the Dearness Allowance for Central Government employees under the 7th Pay Commission by 3 per cent. The decision was taken today by the Union Cabinet and will come into effect starting January 1 2022.

It may be recalled that the decision was halted for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In July last year the Centre hiked the DA and Dearness Relief for CG employees to 28 per cent from 17 per cent.

Union Cabinet hikes Dearness Allowance (DA) of Central Government employees & Dearness Relief (DR) of pensioners by 3% to 34% with effect from 1st January 2022 — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2022

It was again increased October 2021 when there was a hike of 3 per cent. With the last hike the DA for the CG employees rose to 31 per cent which was effective from July 2021.