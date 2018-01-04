4 dead, several injured after fire breaks out at a building in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 4: Days after 14 people died in a massive fire that engulfed a pub in Mumbai, on late Wednesday night, another fire-related incident killed at least four people and injured nine others in the city.

According to reports, fire broke out at the Maimoon building in Marol which led to the tragic incident.

Fire at a building in Mumbai leaves four dead. Picture credit: @ANI

The injured were rushed to the hospital and the situation was brought under control, added a report by The Indian Express.

Images provided by ANI showed how the fire engulfed several parts of the building in Marol, Mumbai.

Firefighters were seen at the accident spot dousing the massive fire. Ambulances also arrived to ferry the injured to hospitals.

The cause of the fire is not yet revealed by the authorities. According to an official investigations are on to find the exact reason behind the fire in the building.

Thursday, January 4, 2018, 7:58 [IST]
