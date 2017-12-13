Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Bhavnagar Rural constituency- Kantibhai Chauhan

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Kantibhai Chauhan has been fielded from Bhavnagar Rural constituency on Congress ticket. According to mynata.info, he is not facing any criminal cases. He passed LL.B from Sheth H.J. Law College, Bhavnagar. Bhavnagar district is one of the 182 constituencies in the state.

Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Bhavnagar Rural constituency- Kantibhai Chauhan

The constituency will have 240 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, BJP candidate Purshottam Solanki won the seat with 83980 votes. The first phase will be held in 89 of the 182 seats and will cover 19 of 33 districts. The notification for the second phase will be issued on November 20 for the remaining 93 assembly seats in 14 districts.

Address: Mu. Sagwadi, Ta. Sihor, Dist. Bhavnagar
Name Enrolled as Voter in: 103 - Bhavnagar Rural (Gujarat) constituency , at Serial no 88 in Part no 173
Email:nimuben.bambhania@gmail.com
Contact Number: 9426261010
Self Profession:Advocate & Service
Spouse Profession:Farming

OneIndia News

Read more about:

gujarat assembly elections 2017, gujarat, congress

Story first published: Wednesday, December 13, 2017, 10:08 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 13, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.