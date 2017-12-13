Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Bhavnagar Rural constituency- Kantibhai Chauhan

Kantibhai Chauhan has been fielded from Bhavnagar Rural constituency on Congress ticket. According to mynata.info, he is not facing any criminal cases. He passed LL.B from Sheth H.J. Law College, Bhavnagar. Bhavnagar district is one of the 182 constituencies in the state.

The constituency will have 240 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, BJP candidate Purshottam Solanki won the seat with 83980 votes. The first phase will be held in 89 of the 182 seats and will cover 19 of 33 districts. The notification for the second phase will be issued on November 20 for the remaining 93 assembly seats in 14 districts.

Address: Mu. Sagwadi, Ta. Sihor, Dist. Bhavnagar

Name Enrolled as Voter in: 103 - Bhavnagar Rural (Gujarat) constituency , at Serial no 88 in Part no 173

Email:nimuben.bambhania@gmail.com

Contact Number: 9426261010

Self Profession:Advocate & Service

Spouse Profession:Farming

