The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s candidate from the Mandvi Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Pravinbhai Merjibhai Chaudhary.

Pravinbhai Chuadhary is 46-years-old and Areth area of Mandvi.

According to myneta.info, Pravinbhai has stated his profession as animal husbandry.

He holds a DEE degree from MS degree, Vadodara.

Pravinbhai's assets are worth around 23 lakhs and he has no criminal cases against him.

OneIndia News