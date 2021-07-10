Report claiming activists were arrested for saying cow dung does not cure COVID-19 is fake

Fake: The old man in this image with his feet chained is not Stan Swamy

New Delhi, July 10: A news report has claimed that two men were arrested in India for saying cow urine and cow dung do not cure urine.

The report in Mail Online says that the duo have been held for 45 days so far for dispelling claims by politicians. It further says that activist Erendo Leichombam and journalist Kishorechandra were arrested for saying that cow excrement is not a cure for COVID-19. They have been imprisoned indefinitely after members of a political supporting the treatment complained to the police.

The government said that this is a false claim. The Press Information Bureau clarified that the report is misleading and the duo were arrested for promoting enmity between different groups. They were arrested under section 153A of the Indian Penal Code for promoting enmity between different groups, the PIB also clarified.

Fact Check Claim Duo arrested for saying cow dung does not cure COVID-19 Conclusion Duo were arrested for allegedly promoting enmity between groups Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Saturday, July 10, 2021, 9:22 [IST]