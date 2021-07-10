YouTube
    New Delhi, July 10: A news report has claimed that two men were arrested in India for saying cow urine and cow dung do not cure urine.

    Report claiming activists were arrested for saying cow dung does not cure COVID-19 is fake
    Representational Image

    The report in Mail Online says that the duo have been held for 45 days so far for dispelling claims by politicians. It further says that activist Erendo Leichombam and journalist Kishorechandra were arrested for saying that cow excrement is not a cure for COVID-19. They have been imprisoned indefinitely after members of a political supporting the treatment complained to the police.

    The government said that this is a false claim. The Press Information Bureau clarified that the report is misleading and the duo were arrested for promoting enmity between different groups. They were arrested under section 153A of the Indian Penal Code for promoting enmity between different groups, the PIB also clarified.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Duo arrested for saying cow dung does not cure COVID-19

    Conclusion

    Duo were arrested for allegedly promoting enmity between groups

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Saturday, July 10, 2021, 9:22 [IST]
