Old FAKE video of China made plastic eggs being sold in India goes viral again

New Delhi, Aug 26: An old video is back in circulation in which it shows plastic eggs are being sold in India.

It claims that plastic eggs are being manufactured in China and are being sold in India. The videos have gone viral on Facebook yet again and this time amidst the standoff with China.

Despite this video being bust as fake multiple times, it keeps resurfacing on the social media and people continue to ask questions about the authenticity of the claim.

This video has gone viral in 2017, 2018, 2019 and now in 2020.

We checked thoroughly about this claim and found a detailed document that was released by the FSSAI. The document released by the FSSAI in 2018 says that the claim of plastic eggs is completely false.

It further said that as a consequence of water loss in the eggs, the egg white and yolk portions shrink, followed by the mixing of the two portions. When such an egg is broken it does not give a separate egg yoke or white and in turns this gives the impression of a plastic or fake egg.

Due to the loss of moisture, it becomes dry and has a paper-like appearance and texture, which creates the impression that it is plastic, the FSSAI also noted.

There is no technology or chemicals available to complete the manufacturing of whole eggs. It is not an economically viable process since normal eggs are available in abundance and at an affordable price, FSSAI also said.

Fact Check Claim Video claims China made plastic eggs are being sold in Indi Conclusion This is an old video and the claim is false Rating False