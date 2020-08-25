Fake: This viral video of violence is from West Bengal, not Bengaluru

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 25: A video has gone viral on Facebook and the claim is that it is from a scene from the Bengaluru riots of August 11 2020.

The caption in Hindi lovely translated reads, " These people are doing their job and Hindus are sleeping. The video has visuals of an unruly mob and it also shows how the police personnel are finding it difficult to control the mob.

While this is indeed a video of violence that took place, it is however not from Bengaluru.

On July 19 2020, news agency, ANI had tweeted the images and also the video of the incident. ANI said, ' West Bengal: Clash breaks out between security personnel and locals during the protest against an alleged gang rape and murder in Kalagachh in Uttar Dinjapur. Security forces use tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.'

The news agency also in another tweet said, ' West Bengal: Locals hold protest, block roads and set police vehicles and public buses on fire against an alleged gang-rape and murder of a girl in Kalagachh in Uttar Dinjapur. Heavy security deployed at the site.'

West Bengal: Locals hold protest, block road and set police vehicles & public buses on fire against an alleged gang-rape & murder of a girl in Kalagachh in Uttar Dinajpur. Heavy security deployed at the site. pic.twitter.com/Jbo2x8j2Ru — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

#WATCH West Bengal: Clash breaks out between security personnel and locals, during the protest against an alleged gang-rape & murder of a girl in Kalagachh in Uttar Dinajpur. Security forces use tear gas shells to disperse the protestors. pic.twitter.com/aGe3CAo6P9 — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

Several media outlets like Hindustan Times and Indian Express have also covered this incident. A 15 year old was alleged found raped and murdered, following which locals resorted to violence and damaged public property.

The same video being shared on the social media and trying to pass it off as the one from the Bengaluru riots was originally uploaded on July 30 2020 by NTK Bangla.

The video that is now being shared on Facebook is not of the Bengaluru riots, but the one from the violence in West Bengal. The claim being made in the recent post is fake.

Fact Check Claim Video on social media claims visuals of violent clashes are from Bengaluru Conclusion The video is not from Bengaluru, but from West Bengal Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in