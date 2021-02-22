YouTube
    Fake: These guidelines on COVID-19 protocols are not issued by the ICMR

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 22: A circular with guidelines on COVID-19 protocols attributed to the ICMR is doing the rounds.

    Fake: These guidelines on COVID-19 protocols are not issued by the ICMR

    It says that travel abroad should be postponed for 2 years. Avoid food from outside for 1 year and do not marriages or attend ceremonies. It further says do not travel unnecessarily , follow social distancing norms and stay away from a person who has cough. It also says wear a mask, be very careful in the current one week and prefer vegetarian food.

    Fake: No decision taken for inoculation registration on CowinApp from Feb for citizens above 50

    While most of these protocols are right and is advisable to be followed, this is however not issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The ICMR advises following COVID-19 protocols at all times, but these guidelines doing the rounds on the social media have not been issued by the ICMR.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    ICMR has issued new guidelines on COVID-19

    Conclusion

    These guidelines are not issued by the ICMR

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Monday, February 22, 2021, 14:03 [IST]
