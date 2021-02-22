Fake: These guidelines on COVID-19 protocols are not issued by the ICMR

Fake: Election Commission of India has not declared the dates for the Assam polls

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 22: A circular with guidelines on COVID-19 protocols attributed to the ICMR is doing the rounds.

It says that travel abroad should be postponed for 2 years. Avoid food from outside for 1 year and do not marriages or attend ceremonies. It further says do not travel unnecessarily , follow social distancing norms and stay away from a person who has cough. It also says wear a mask, be very careful in the current one week and prefer vegetarian food.

While most of these protocols are right and is advisable to be followed, this is however not issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The ICMR advises following COVID-19 protocols at all times, but these guidelines doing the rounds on the social media have not been issued by the ICMR.

Fact Check Claim ICMR has issued new guidelines on COVID-19 Conclusion These guidelines are not issued by the ICMR Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in