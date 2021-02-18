Fake: No decision taken for inoculation registration on CowinApp from Feb for citizens above 50

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 18: A message on WhatsApp claims that the inoculation registration on the CowinApp will open in February for citizens above the age of 50.

Please keep watching the Cowin site and app. As yet both are only open for viewing and login by vaccinators. But the option to register could pop up sometime after February 15, the message claims.

When it does, you can register with your PAN Card and no other details are required. You will be able to opt for the hospital most convenient to you. One accepted, you will get an SMS confirming your registration with a 14 digit registration number. In due course after that you will get another SMS giving you a date and time for the vaccination at the hospital you opted for. If you particular about which vaccine you would like to take please check with the hospital of your choice about which one they are allowed, the message further claims.

The government however clarified that no such decision has been taken. This claim is fake, the government further said.

Fact Check Claim Inoculation registration on CowinApp will open in February for citizens above age of 50 Conclusion Government has clarified that no such decision has been taken Rating False