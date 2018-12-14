Bengaluru: Martyr's mother urges BBMP to keep their promise

  • search
    Bengaluru, Dec 14: It's been a year since BBMP decided to name a road in Yelahanka after Major Akshay Girish Kumar martyred in Nagrota terror attack in 2006. Major Akshay Girish Kumar was martyred on 29 Nov 2016, while defending the army camp in Nagrota, Jammu against terrorists.

    Major Akshay Girish Kumar
    Major Akshay Girish Kumar

    Major Akshay Girish's mother, Meghna Girish, in a tweet tagged CM of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy and Deputy CM G Pamareshwara and reminded the government to keep the promise made a year ago.

    Meghna Girish, tweeted, "Major Akshay Girish did not once step back from leading to defend his country and saving precious lives. But promises made to honour the braveheart have not been fulfilled. Still waiting for the road naming. Will it happen by 16th Dec [Vijay Diwas]?".

    December 16 is commemorated every 16 December in India, as it marks its military victory over Pakistan in 1971 during the war for the independence of Bangladesh from Pakistan. The end of the war also resulted in the unilateral and unconditional surrender of the Pakistan Army and subsequent secession of East Pakistan into Bangladesh.

    Flags of Honour (FOH) Foundation, founded by BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar, urged the state government to fulfil the promise made to martyr's family.

