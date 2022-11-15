Gujarat Assembly polls: Saurashtra region, with 48 of 182 seats, is the piece everyone's eyeing

Gujarat: 5 family members die while saving woman from drowning

Ahmedabad

oi-Nitesh Jha

Kutch, Nov 15: Five members of a family drowned in Narmada canal here while trying to save a woman from drowning who had slipped into the canal while fetching water.

The SP said that the incident happened when the woman slipped into the canal while fetching water.

Three boys of class 5 drown in a pond while fishing

"Five family members drowned in the Narmada canal at Gundala village in Mundra. Police have recovered all dead bodies," ANI quoted Saurabh Singh, superintendent of police , Kutch West as saying.

The SP further said that incident took place after family members jumped into the canal to save the woman who slipped into the canal while fetching water, Kutch West SP Saurabh Singh told ANI.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 9:12 [IST]