    Gujarat: 5 family members die while saving woman from drowning

    Kutch, Nov 15: Five members of a family drowned in Narmada canal here while trying to save a woman from drowning who had slipped into the canal while fetching water.

    The SP said that the incident happened when the woman slipped into the canal while fetching water.

    "Five family members drowned in the Narmada canal at Gundala village in Mundra. Police have recovered all dead bodies," ANI quoted Saurabh Singh, superintendent of police , Kutch West as saying.

    The SP further said that incident took place after family members jumped into the canal to save the woman who slipped into the canal while fetching water, Kutch West SP Saurabh Singh told ANI.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 9:12 [IST]
    X