    Three boys of class 5 drown in a pond while fishing

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Erode, Oct 11: Three boys drowned in a pond while they were fishing in the water body in Anthiyur here, police said on Tuesday.

    According to police, three boys from Thavittupalayam area in Anthiyur -- 11-year-old Sibinesan, 10-year-olds Raghavan and Nandha Kishore -- decided to go fishing on Monday evening in a small pond located a short distance from their houses. All three boys were Class 5 students of the same school.

    Three boys drowned in a pond while they were fishing in the water body in Anthiyur

    Till 8 pm on Monday, they did not return home, and their parents lodged a missing complaint at Anthiyur police station, who started searching the area.

    The police along with fire and rescue services personnel went to the pond in Senkattuthottam. After searching for 30 minutes in the water body, the rescue personnel found the bodies of the three boys.

    The bodies were removed from the pond and sent to the government hospital, police said.

    A case of death due to drowning was registered and further investigation is underway, they added.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 11:03 [IST]
