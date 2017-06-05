ISIS claims London attack, calls for four more revenge strikes

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the London attacks of Sunday in which 7 persons were killed and several others injured. The ISIS said that the attack was carried out by its fighters.

The claim was made on its mouthpiece, Amaq even as several pro-ISIS handles continued to celebrate the attack. On Sunday a van had mowed down several people on London Bridge.

Going by the claim, it appears that it was a detachment of the ISIS which carried out the attacks. It was not an ISIS inspired module, but a full-fledged team of the group that struck at London.

The ISIS further went on to call for more revenge attacks against the West which is part of the global coalition fighting the terrorist outfit in Syria and Iraq. The claim was made at 3.30 am IST.

While studying the Sunday attack, it looked obvious that it was the ISIS had carried it out. There was no claim made by the outfit for 24 hours, although handles sympathetic to the ISIS celebrated the strike.

OneIndia News