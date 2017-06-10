Traffic jam in Bengaluru, failed payment in London: How terrorists bungled

What if there was no traffic jam in Bengaluru? What if the payment to hire a truck had gone through? The terrorists behind the London Bridge attack had originally planned on hiring a truck and ram down pedestrians. However the plan on hiring the truck did not materialise as the payment they tried to make was turned down.

In Bengaluru at the time of the IISC attack, one of the accused persons Sabahuddin Ahmed failed to reach the spot early. He was to lead the attack after his buddy pair was to hurl grenades. However Ahmed got stuck in a traffic jam and by the the time he reached there, the event which had planned on targeting was over.

Ahmed on reaching the spot saw that the delegates at IISC were leaving. His accomplice, Hamza hurled the grenade and immediately Ahmed began firing. It was chaos and what they had planned did not go through. The incident resulted in the death of one person sadly. However investigators said, had the plan been executed correctly, then it would have resulted in over 100 deaths.

The London Bridge attack claimed the lives of 8. The terrorists went on a stabbing spree. The original plan was to hire a lorry and mow down people. One of the attackers had tried to hire a 7.5 tonne lorry. However he was unable to do so since the payment he tried to make was declined. "Because of the fact his payment method failed he couldn't get hold of that lorry," counter-terrorism command chief Dean Haydon told reporters. "My view at the moment is that he then went to plan B and ended up hiring the van instead," Haydon said. "When I come back to Butt trying to get hold of a 7.5 tonne lorry - the effect could have been even worse," he also said.

